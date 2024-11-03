Weltwoche Audience Are Big Fans of Viktor Orban

The conversation has already been viewed by nearly 200,000 people on the Swiss newspaper's YouTube channel, with positive comments inundating the site.

Mr Orban, thank you for your commitment to peace in Europe! Welcome to Vienna!

My respects to Mr Orban and Mr Schroder, and thank you, Mr Köoppel,

another commenter writes.

We need more politicians like Orban!

another commnt reads.

The conversation was also shared by Viktor Orban on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening, with more comments of praise appearing under the interview.