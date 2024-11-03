Orbán ViktorGerhard SchröderWeltwochebeszélgetés
Weltwoche Audience Are Big Fans of Viktor Orban

The long-standing Weltwoche publication hosted a discussion with former German Social Democratic Chancellor Gerhard Schroder and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 03. 13:36
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder in a panel discussion on "Peace in Europe" hosted by Roger Koppel, editor-in-chief of Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche in Vienna on October 31, 2024. (Photo: AFP)
The conversation has already been viewed by nearly 200,000 people on the Swiss newspaper's YouTube channel, with positive comments inundating the site.

Mr Orban, thank you for your commitment to peace in Europe! Welcome to Vienna!

 

 My respects to Mr Orban and Mr Schroder, and thank you, Mr Köoppel,

 another commenter writes.

 

We need more politicians like Orban!

another commnt reads.

 

The conversation was also shared by Viktor Orban on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening, with more comments of praise appearing under the interview.

 

 

