RomániaEurópai UnióBulgáriaelnökségMagyarország
magyar

Balint Odor: Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Is Key Achievement of Hungary's EU Presidency

The decision of EU states' interior ministers to allow Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area is of historic importance and one of the most important achievements of the Hungarian EU Presidency, says Balint Odor, Hungary's permanent representative to the EU.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 12. 15. 13:14
Hungary's Interior Minister Sandor Pinter (right) and Permanent Representative to the EU Balint Odor (left) ahead of a meeting of European Union member states' ministers of justice and of domestic affairs in Brussels on December 12, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In an interview for the Bulgarian news agency BTA, Balint Odor noted that after fourteen years of negotiations, a decision was finally reached on Thursday to abolish border controls between Bulgaria and Romania and on the internal land borders of the two countries with other EU member states from January 1, 2025, MTI reported. The decision was made possible thanks to the persistent mediation work of the Hungarian Presidency, he stressed.

The result is significant not only for Bulgaria and Romania, but also for the European Union and, of course, for Hungary.

The diplomat stressed that during the six-month presidency of the Council, Hungary was able to reach consensus among member states in key policy areas such as migration and the common agricultural policy, which, he said, will guide EU action in the next five years.

"Progress has also been achieved in strengthening EU competitiveness, which is the most important objective of the Hungarian EU Presidency," he highlighted.

Hungary, during its presidency, also aimed to accelerate the accession process of countries of the Western Balkans region. Among other successes, the EU opening the first stage of accession negotiations with Albania is certainly a major breakthrough.

In response to a question, he underlined that transatlantic relations will always be a key issue for the European Union.

Hungary has good relations with US President-elect Donald Trump,

Ambassador Balint Odor said, adding that he believes Hungary can serve as a bridge between the parties.

What is needed now is peace, stability and predictability, he pointed out, saying that Hungary's aim is to play a stabilizing role and to facilitate the easing of tensions.

Our ultimate goal is peace, especially an end to the war in Ukraine,

the permanent ambassador of Hungary to the European Union concluded the interview.

Cover photo: Hungary's Interior Minister Sandor Pinter (right) and Permanent Representative to the EU Balint Odor (left) ahead of a meeting of European Union member states' ministers of justice and of domestic affairs in Brussels on December 12, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy Félix

Magyar Péter érzi a vesztét, olyat tett, amit eddig még soha

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Így múlik el a világ dicsősége.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu