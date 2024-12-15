Balint Odor: Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Is Key Achievement of Hungary's EU Presidency

"Progress has also been achieved in strengthening EU competitiveness, which is the most important objective of the Hungarian EU Presidency," he highlighted.

Hungary, during its presidency, also aimed to accelerate the accession process of countries of the Western Balkans region. Among other successes, the EU opening the first stage of accession negotiations with Albania is certainly a major breakthrough.

In response to a question, he underlined that transatlantic relations will always be a key issue for the European Union.

Hungary has good relations with US President-elect Donald Trump,

Ambassador Balint Odor said, adding that he believes Hungary can serve as a bridge between the parties.

What is needed now is peace, stability and predictability, he pointed out, saying that Hungary's aim is to play a stabilizing role and to facilitate the easing of tensions.

Our ultimate goal is peace, especially an end to the war in Ukraine,

the permanent ambassador of Hungary to the European Union concluded the interview.

Cover photo: Hungary's Interior Minister Sandor Pinter (right) and Permanent Representative to the EU Balint Odor (left) ahead of a meeting of European Union member states' ministers of justice and of domestic affairs in Brussels on December 12, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)