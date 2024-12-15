Balint Odor: Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Is Key Achievement of Hungary's EU Presidency

In an interview for the Bulgarian news agency BTA, Balint Odor noted that after fourteen years of negotiations, a decision was finally reached on Thursday to abolish border controls between Bulgaria and Romania and on the internal land borders of the two countries with other EU member states from January 1, 2025, MTI reported. The decision was made possible thanks to the persistent mediation work of the Hungarian Presidency, he stressed.
The result is significant not only for Bulgaria and Romania, but also for the European Union and, of course, for Hungary.
The diplomat stressed that during the six-month presidency of the Council, Hungary was able to reach consensus among member states in key policy areas such as migration and the common agricultural policy, which, he said, will guide EU action in the next five years.