Az Országgyűlés előtt a kormánypártok törvénymódosítása a Till Tamás-gyilkosság ügyében

FM Szijjarto: Hungary Insists on Pro-Peace Stance

Another big fight is anticipated in Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 16. 9:58
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto traveled to Brussels for the EU foreign ministers' last meeting this year. 

The proposals on the agenda show that the majority still fail to see the new reality. Not even the approaching Christmas holidays can dampen the warlike mood. While an opportunity for achieving a Christmas ceasefire and mass prisoner exchanges has been tabled, they still want to reallocate over 6 billion euros for weapons to Ukraine. They are pressing Ukraine to send 18-year-old boys to the front, and sanction Georgian officials just because Georgian voters dared to elect a sovereigntist government,

Hungary's foreign minister posted on social media.

There will be another big fight today, but Hungary will insist on its pro-peace stance: Ukraine calls for a ceasefire rather than more weapons,

Peter Szijjarto underlined.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI Tibor Illyes)

