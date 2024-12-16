The proposals on the agenda show that the majority still fail to see the new reality. Not even the approaching Christmas holidays can dampen the warlike mood. While an opportunity for achieving a Christmas ceasefire and mass prisoner exchanges has been tabled, they still want to reallocate over 6 billion euros for weapons to Ukraine. They are pressing Ukraine to send 18-year-old boys to the front, and sanction Georgian officials just because Georgian voters dared to elect a sovereigntist government,