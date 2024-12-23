PM Orban: Massive Number of European Voters Have Been Betrayed

Viktor Orban, as our newspaper also reported, gave an interview recently for the Patriota YouTube channel. In the interview, Hungary's prime minister pointed out that now, for the first time ever, there is a governing party and an opposition operating in Brussels.

In his view,

Brussels is governed by certain political parties that have come together in a pact, which also includes Hungary's opposition, who belong to these international parties, while on the other side there is the opposition to Brussels, which is led by the Patriots.

PM Orban also noted that the pact includes a commitment to gender ideology (i.e. advocating for anti-family policies), to continued support for migration and to continue the war at all costs.

</

However, a large proportion of the electorate, including many People's Party voters, definitely did not vote for this.

The leftist-liberal leadership in Brussels and Strasbourg is completely out of touch with reality and the will and interests of European citizens. They are pursuing an opportunistic policy, driven solely by progressive-globalist ideology, which is condescending towards nation states, ignores the truly pressing problems of everyday life, and for which they were not authorized by the citizens of Europe,

Dr Zoltan Lomnici Jr, a constitutional lawyer, told our newspaper. The lead expert at the Szazadveg Foundation also said,

the Patriots for Europe, as the largest right-wing, sovereignist European party family and the strongest opposition force, represents the will of European citizens against this self-interested, elitist policy serving exclusively to preserve its own power and influence.

Regarding the significance of the Patriots' activities, the expert stressed that this work is essential not only in order to keep a governing elite that is losing its political morality in check on a daily basis, but also because it creates a viable, competent and "governing-capable" alternative,

providing hope and opportunity for Europe and its citizens of returning to the path of European values and common sense in the future.

In the Patriota interview, Mr Orban also said that the recent European Parliamentary elections resulted in a pro-change majority, and that, according to his calculations, political forces that advocated for change, including the European People's Party, won in 17 of the 27 member states.

However, in light of the results, they struck a deal with the liberals, the greens and the socialists. So they have betrayed a large number of European voters,

he added.

Manfred Weber and the European People's Party (EPP) have betrayed a massive number of European voters (Photo: AFP)

In Zoltan Lomnici's view, when a party (party family) does not represent the will of the electorate, it has a destabilizing effect on the democratic institutions and (European) society as a whole. It erodes trust in democratic institutions and increases political apathy.

A political approach of this nature is particularly damaging when the party family does so in a way that deviates from its core values and program, as is the case with the once conservative European People's Party, which is now allied with the left-wing elite and backs progressive values,

the expert said, adding that the various political formations should also strive to remain closely in tune to voters' needs and expectations, in their own self-interest. Failure to do so will lead to a loss of credibility for the party (party family)/political side and an increase in voter dissatisfaction. "The result will naturally be a gradual decline in political support in the short term, as voters turn to other, more credible alternatives. Signs of this can already be seen in the power dynamics in the European Parliament and in the election results of certain member states," Zoltan Lomnici added.