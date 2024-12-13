PM Orban: “No One Should Die on the Frontline at Christmas”

– We’ve had a strong week. From the Hungarian perspective, the most important development is that the 2025 budget is taking its final shape, Viktor Orban told the Good Morning, Hungary! program in an interview on Kossuth Radio. He explained that diplomacy is a complicated matter, but now, at Hungary’s initiative, an offer has been put on the table proposing that at least at Christmas, no one should die on the frontline.

If the parties can agree on this, there could be a ceasefire at Christmas. And if they can also agree on a prisoner exchange, that could bring happiness to hundreds of families,

– he added. Mr. Orban emphasized that Hungary has done what it could: one side accepted the proposal, while the other rejected it. Still, he remains hopeful that the situation may change before Christmas.

There’s nothing more important right now than achieving a few days of ceasefire. Fewer deaths would mean fewer orphans and widows,

– PM Orban emphasized, arguing that Hungary has acted in a way befitting a thousand-year-old Christian state. He stressed that while most of Europe is pro-war, Hungary is pro-peace.

The winds of change

PM Orban said he believes the world is on the brink of greater changes than we can imagine. Before the European Parliament elections, the Hungarian government outlined that - if backed by the people - it play a role in a historic transformation. The Hungarians have been prepared for these changes, he said. He emphasized that he has spoken with the Americans, the Russians and the Turks, and he is confident that once the new U.S. President takes office, a major shift will occur. He also noted that governments in France, Germany and Syria have collapsed, and while turbulent times are upon us, a significant change will commence after January 20.

PM Orban expressed gratitude to Interior Minister Sandor Pinter and EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka for their substantial work in facilitating Romania's and Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area.

“This is no small diplomatic feat,” he said. He underscored that this development was long desired by Hungarians in Transylvania, which was a key factor for him. From the perspective of Hungary's national unity, this was vital, and the decision also had positive implications for Hungary-Romania relations. Hungary was able to assist Romania, he added. As a result of this decision, police forces can be redeployed from the Hungary-Romania border to more vulnerable sections of the frontier, and can also be utilized to strengthen internal security and public order.

Mr. Orban remarked that the most significant and painful event of the week for him was the situation in Syria. The effects of the Syrian civil war were also felt in Western Europe, as terrorists have also reached the continent among the migrants, he explained.

They tried to drag Hungary into a blazing conflict, aiming to make our country a target,

– Mr. Orban stated. He stressed the importance of identifying those who spread falsehoods about Bashar al-Assad coming to Hungary. According to him, there are certain civilizational norms that must not be crossed. He said

the propagation of fake news was coincidence. He acknowledged, however, that uncovering those behind the case is a challenging question that must be addressed by intelligence agencies.

A peace budget for 2025

As for the budget, PM Orban underlined that all of Europe’s economic woes stem from the war. Given the changes in recent months, he suggested that adopting a pro-peace budget for 2025 would be a wise course of action. “For Hungarian families, the most important thing is that they can start moving upward. 2025 will be a fantastic year,” he said.

If the storm clouds of war clear from over our heads, our lives will immediately change, and the sun will shine. We will see that it’s worth taking risks and embarking on ventures. The budget is built on this psychological fact,

– Mr. Orban He stressed that families will experience upward mobility at a swifter pace than expected. We'll see the largest wage increases in decades, and the rise in the minimum wage will also influence other wages. Progress has already been made in healthcare, education, water management, and the judiciary. However, some areas remain in unacceptable condition, and those will also be addressed, he added.

Credit rating agencies like when people are pressured, and they're known for their stringent feedbacks, Mr. Orban said. However, we need them, because they examine and evaluate the financial foundation of policies. The money we spend will eventually have to be paid by someone, he said, emphasizing that these agencies have also confirmed

that the financial foundations of Hungary’s economic plans for 2025 are solid.

Looking ahead into the future, Mr. Orban predicted a huge surge in economic capacities.

At the end of the interview, PM Orban also commented on the murder of Tamas Till, emphasizing the importance of never giving up on the search for missing children. There can be no compromise on this, he said, praising Hungary’s excellent police force and affirming that justice must prevail.

If there’s something to be done, they should do it,

– he responded, when asked whether legislative action is needed in this matter.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)