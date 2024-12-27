Terrorists and Extremists Lurk Amid Migrants

The presidential candidate of the Croatian Most (The Bridge) party, lawmaker Miro Bulj, declared that the Schengen Area is dead and that all illegal migrants must be immediately expelled from the Adriatic country. Mr.Bulj called illegal migration one of the biggest problems facing Croatian society, emphasizing that the country’s borders are “as porous as cheese” and that anyone can freely enter. He noted that among the migrants are terrorists and extremists who travel to third countries, only to be sent back to Croatia by the government on official flights.

A migrant walks outside the Lipa migrant camp near Bihac, close to the Croatian-Bosnian border. Terrorists could be hiding among the migrants (Photo: AFP)

All illegal migrants must be immediately expelled from Croatia,

– the politician declared.

Mr. Bulj’s words are supported by the Croatian authorities, who identified 23 migrants over the past year as posing a potential public safety or national security risk, according to the Jutarnji newspaper citing the interior ministry. These individuals reportedly came from Russia, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

The majority of migrants are flown into Croatia from other European countries under the Dublin Regulation. After being received by Croatian police at the airport, they are taken to an immigration detention center and later forcibly deported on flights, accompanied by two police officers.

The Croatian Intelligence Agency (SOA) conducts assessments to determine the actual level of threat posed by these migrants. Meanwhile, Croatian authorities stress their strict enforcement of relevant laws to safeguard public order and national security.

Terrorists could be hiding among migrants

Not only Croatia but other countries in the region also struggle with the challenges of illegal migration. At the heart of the Balkan migration route, Bosnia and Herzegovina faces constant pressure from incoming migrants, while trying to deal with the incoming massses. The country is grappling with logistical and financial difficulties.

Most migrants arrive from Greece and Bulgaria, with many using Bosnia-Herzegovina as a transit country before continuing their journey toward the European Union. During the registration process, many apply for asylum, a move often viewed as a temporary measure to help them remain in the country.

The distribution of migrants within Bosnia varies. Most of them are concentrated in Sarajevo and the Una-Sana Canton. The majority are men, aged between 19 and 35 and hailing from countries like Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Although authorities strive to maintain order, conflicts sometimes erupt among migrants, often stemming from territorial disputes. Bosnia and Herzegovina plays a critical role along the Balkan route, but managing the migration crisis remains a significant challenge, and requires strenuous efforts from the nation.

Magyar Nemzet reported on a number of occasions on the fears of residents near the Serbia-Hungary border regarding the recurrence of past incidents, such as armed clashes involving migrants and human smugglers.

The crisis has deeply affected communities in the Vojvodina region, where locals hope that efforts by the authorities will ease the pressure in the future.

A joint stance sgainst migration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met in Slovakia in October to discuss coordinated efforts against illegal migration. The three leaders underscored the importance of cooperation on this issue.

Mr. Fico called the meeting exceptional and highlighted the correctness of advocating for the protection of the EU’s external borders instead of redistributing migrants. He thanked Serbia for its help in curbing illegal migration and expressed support for Serbia’s efforts to join the EU.

Mr. Vucic noted that, thanks to joint efforts, the number of migrants has decreased by 80 percent this year.

PM Orban emphasized the shared experience and responsibility of the three leaders in fostering regional cooperation. He expressed concern over the migration situation, pointing out that since 2015, eight million asylum applications have been submitted within the EU, and authorities registered 3.8 million illegal border crossing attempts.

We stand united against illegal migration,

– Mr. Orban wrote, back then.

Cover photo: Serbian police search along the banks of the Drina River after a boat carrying 30 illegal migrants sank on August 22 at the Serbia–Bosnia border. (Photo: AFP)