Viktor Orban's Peace Mission Continues

Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference that the prime minister's peace mission will continue in the coming days. "The war is still ongoing, so it is necessary to step up the efforts of the Hungarian peace mission," he stressed.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 11. 12:14
Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto and Georgia's Foreign Affairs Minister Maka Bochorishvili hold joint press conference in Budapest (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
In response to a journalist's question at a press conference in connection with the visit of the Georgian foreign minister to Budapest, Peter Szijjarto spoke about the continuation of the Hungarian peace mission, citing the events of the past few days.

The prime minister has been to see His Holiness the Pope, I have been to Moscow and Washington and we have had meetings in Malta. Now, the prime minister and I have just returned from Florida.

He also stated,

There will also be events this week - at least two - that will be part of the Hungarian peace mission. Tomorrow and the day after, we will, of course, inform you about them in due time,

he responded to a question from ATV.

The foreign affairs and trade minister also spoke about the meeting with Donald Trump in Mar-a-lago.

We had a long three-hour discussion with Donald Trump, Mike Waltz and Elon Musk. We congratulated the president-elect, of course, as this was the first face-to-face meeting between the prime minister and the president since the election. The prime minister and the president-elect have been in constant contact even when Donald Trump was no longer president, during the election campaign and since then they have spoken on the phone several times. That there are regular consultations between them is a perfectly natural thing,

Peter Szijjarto said at Tuesday's press conference, and underlined:

If you are interested in the takeaways of this conversation with Donald Trump, I can tell you that Hungarian-American political relations are entering a golden age. In the case of Hungarian-American political relations, we are seeing the prospects of never before seen heights of good relations emerging between the two countries politically,

he added, stressing that it was not by accident that the world's pro-peace forces, those who are pushing for peace in Ukraine, were delighted that President Donald Trump won this election.

There are forty-some days to go until January 20. We sincerely hope that no one in the United States or here in Europe will take any irresponsible decision, setting in motion irreversible processes that would make it impossible to achieve peace quickly after January 20. But since the war is still ongoing, it is necessary to increase the efforts of the Hungarian peace mission,

the minister explained.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto and Georgia's Foreign Affairs Minister Maka Bochorishvili hold joint press conference in Budapest (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

