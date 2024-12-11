Viktor Orban's Peace Mission Continues

In response to a journalist's question at a press conference in connection with the visit of the Georgian foreign minister to Budapest, Peter Szijjarto spoke about the continuation of the Hungarian peace mission, citing the events of the past few days.

The prime minister has been to see His Holiness the Pope, I have been to Moscow and Washington and we have had meetings in Malta. Now, the prime minister and I have just returned from Florida.

He also stated,

There will also be events this week - at least two - that will be part of the Hungarian peace mission. Tomorrow and the day after, we will, of course, inform you about them in due time,

he responded to a question from ATV.

The foreign affairs and trade minister also spoke about the meeting with Donald Trump in Mar-a-lago.

We had a long three-hour discussion with Donald Trump, Mike Waltz and Elon Musk. We congratulated the president-elect, of course, as this was the first face-to-face meeting between the prime minister and the president since the election. The prime minister and the president-elect have been in constant contact even when Donald Trump was no longer president, during the election campaign and since then they have spoken on the phone several times. That there are regular consultations between them is a perfectly natural thing,

Peter Szijjarto said at Tuesday's press conference, and underlined:

If you are interested in the takeaways of this conversation with Donald Trump, I can tell you that Hungarian-American political relations are entering a golden age. In the case of Hungarian-American political relations, we are seeing the prospects of never before seen heights of good relations emerging between the two countries politically,

he added, stressing that it was not by accident that the world's pro-peace forces, those who are pushing for peace in Ukraine, were delighted that President Donald Trump won this election.