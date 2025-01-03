Rendkívüli

ISIS-terrorista volt a tizennégy ember életét kioltó gázoló

szabotázsZelenszkijRobert Ficogáztranzit
magyar

Fico Voices Harsh Criticism Against Zelensky

Slovakia's prime minister sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to halt natural gas transit to Slovakia and other European countries. According to Robert Fico, the measure results in an annual revenue loss of half a billion euros for Slovakia and imposes significant financial burdens on the European Union, while the United States benefits from the situation.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 01. 03. 16:01
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a video message, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico condemned Zelensky's decision, stating that it causes substantial harm to Slovakia's economy and to the European Union. Fico highlighted that the halting of gas transit through Ukraine means Slovakia loses approximately €500 million annually in transit fees.

Fico further explained that the Ukrainian president's decision will lead to increased costs across the European Union, with member states potentially facing additional expenses of €60–70 billion due to higher gas and electricity prices.

The PM also argued that this move has minimal impact on the Russian economy, while the United States profits from increased gas exports. Fico criticized Slovakia's opposition parties and the media for not taking a firm stance on the issue, saying, 

Mainstream media and NGOs in Slovakia tolerate Zelensky’s decision while attacking the government.

He highlighted the role of the daily SME, which he believes is being influenced by George Soros money.

Fico also announced that the Slovak government is preparing countermeasures. One option under consideration is halting electricity exports to Ukraine and reducing support for Ukrainian citizens. He indicated that governmental and coalition discussions on the matter will take place in the coming days.

The PM emphasized Slovakia’s sovereignty in responding to the situation, suggesting that the country should either push for the resumption of gas transit or develop compensation mechanisms to offset the lost revenue.

Fico assured citizens that the country's energy supply is secure and there will be no household natural gas price increases in 2025. 

He also underlined that the issue extends beyond Slovakia’s borders and the collective responsibility of the European Union.

The consequences of Ukraine’s decision will be discussed in Brussels, where a Slovak government delegation is set to negotiate in the coming days. PM Rober Fico expressed hope that coalition partners would unanimously support the government’s planned responses.

Cover photo: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekpropaganda

Ambrózy kolléga igazsága

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

És tudod mi a legjobb? Hogy ezek soha nem unják meg!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.