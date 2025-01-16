Hungary and Serbia to Build Oil Pipeline

The energy crises of recent years—often politically driven—have highlighted the need for close cooperation among countries that are not rich in mineral resources and energy carriers in order to guarantee their energy supply security.

Certain global political actors, through their sanctions and restrictions, can create serious challenges, clearly disregarding even their allies in the process.

This situation underscores the importance of energy cooperation with neighboring countries. For Hungary, Serbia is a strategically important partner. Hungarian energy security is unattainable without Serbia, and vice versa," Szijjarto emphasized.

Drawing lessons from recent weeks, Szijjarto announced that "during my phone conversation with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic, we agreed to accelerate joint energy security projects. These include establishing a new connection between the two countries' electri grid networks and building the first joint oil pipeline.