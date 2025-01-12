világháborúNorvégiajelentés
Norway Prepares for World War, Designates Shelters

The Norwegian government would once again make it mandatory to build bomb-proof shelters in new buildings because of the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. The measure aims to protect civilians in the event of war or armed attack. The new shelters would include facilities to provide protection against chemical and radioactive warfare, as well as conventional attacks, utilizing subway stations or parking garages.

Bomb shelters in Norway (Photo Hemis via AFP, Source: X)
The Norwegian government has announced that it would reintroduce the construction of mandatory bomb-proof shelters in new buildings. Emilie Enger Mehl, minister of Justice, said that the growing international insecurity and the threat of the Russian-Ukrainian war make it necessary to reinstate such protection to civilians, according to the international news agency V4NA.

The uncertainty around us is increasing. We must ensure the safety of the civilian population in the event of the worst-case scenario, such as war or armed attack,

Norway’s Justice and Public Security minister, said in an interview with public broadcaster NRK, adding

In such cases, shelters are one of the necessary protective measures,

The government proposes two types of shelters: those designed to protect against chemical and radioactive weapons, and others that protecg against conventional weapons.

Mehl stated that the intended new requirement would apply to complexes larger than 1,000 square meters, and could include the conversion of subway stations and parking garages.

The measure is part of a comprehensive preparedness report containing over 100 recommendations aimed at strengthening Norway’s readiness for the potential escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war into a world war.

Russia’s willingness to use military force to achieve political goals demonstrates that Norway will likely be facing the presence of an unpredictable and risky neighbor for a long time,

the report states.

These measures are not surprising given the current public sentiment, as all of Europe seems to be fearing the outbreak of a world war. As Magyar Nemzet recently reported, funeral associations  Sweden  are warning about the need to expand burial capacities, citing an increasing risk of a third world war.

According to church regulations supported by the legal provisions of Sweden's burial law, funeral associations are responsible for ensuring, that within a parish, enough land is available if the need arises to bury roughly five percent of the population.

The Gothenburg Burial Association, operating in Sweden’s second-largest city, is currently struggling to free up at least ten hectares—or more than 40,000 square meters—of land to accommodate the urgent coffin burial of around 30,000 dead in the event of a war.

Furthermore, Germany’s disaster management authority is responding to the heightened risk of war by developing a bunker protection plan. This includes a new cell phone app and exploring ways for homes to function as bunkers. The Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) is responsible for preparing a so-called bunker protection plan for the country. The agency is examining which public buildings could be converted into shelters if needed.

Cover photo: Bomb shelters in Norway (Source: X)

 

