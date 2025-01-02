Reacting to Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year’s address, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko accused the Ukrainian president on the social media platform X of having made Ukraine entirely dependent on the West in recent years.
You are showing the entire world that Ukraine is a colony of Western countries. This is the result of your policies,
– she lamented.
In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Western elite had transformed Ukraine into a colony and a military base aimed at Russia.
We all know how the negotiations ended: with lies, deceit, and betrayal by the Western elite, who at the time turned Ukraine into their colony and a military base directed against Russia,
– Mr. Putin said. And in October, Mick Wallace, a former Irish MEP, stated that Ukraine is becoming a colony of the European Union and the United States, both of which show indifference to the deaths of ordinary Ukrainian citizens.
Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)