Reacting to Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year’s address, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko accused the Ukrainian president on the social media platform X of having made Ukraine entirely dependent on the West in recent years.

You are showing the entire world that Ukraine is a colony of Western countries. This is the result of your policies,

– she lamented.

Today, I address all those who value Ukraine, cherish their state, and lovingly call it “Mine.” Those who cannot imagine themselves without Ukraine, no matter where they are. All those who have been fighting for it – so steadfastly and so bravely – for more than 1,000 days.



In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Western elite had transformed Ukraine into a colony and a military base aimed at Russia.

We all know how the negotiations ended: with lies, deceit, and betrayal by the Western elite, who at the time turned Ukraine into their colony and a military base directed against Russia,

– Mr. Putin said. And in October, Mick Wallace, a former Irish MEP, stated that Ukraine is becoming a colony of the European Union and the United States, both of which show indifference to the deaths of ordinary Ukrainian citizens.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)