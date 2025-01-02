Rendkívüli

Elhunyt Keleti Ágnes, a Nemzet Sportolója

orosz–ukrán háborúháborúoroszország
magyar

"Zelensky Has Turned Ukraine into a Western Colony"

The Russia–Ukraine war has undoubtedly been catastrophic for Ukraine, and more and more opinions are emerging that portray the country as a Western colony.

Edmár Attila
2025. 01. 02. 16:51
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Reacting to Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year’s address, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko accused the Ukrainian president on the social media platform X of having made Ukraine entirely dependent on the West in recent years.

You are showing the entire world that Ukraine is a colony of Western countries. This is the result of your policies, 

– she lamented.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Western elite had transformed Ukraine into a colony and a military base aimed at Russia.

We all know how the negotiations ended: with lies, deceit, and betrayal by the Western elite, who at the time turned Ukraine into their colony and a military base directed against Russia,

– Mr. Putin said. And in October, Mick Wallace, a former Irish MEP, stated that Ukraine is becoming a colony of the European Union and the United States, both of which show indifference to the deaths of ordinary Ukrainian citizens.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBeatrice

Ebből baj lesz, Nagy Feró ismét Orbán mellé állt

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

2025 szerinte is nagyszerű év lehet.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.