How Brussels Dupes Tusk

Recently, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner confirmed that under EU law, Poland cannot be exempted from any part of the migration pact. This announcement sharply contrasts with the promises made by Donald Tusk, claiming that Poland will not be forced to take in illegal migrants. Despite his courtship of Brussels, Tusk has failed on this issue.

Brussels seeks to flood Europe with migrants (Photo: AFP)

Brussels relentlessly pushes for migration

In response to this situation, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's former prime minister and MEP of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, issued a sharp criticism on social media.

Tusk was duped in Brussels, and the Polish people were deceived by Tusk,

he wrote on X.

Choć przyjęliśmy miliony uchodźców z Ukrainy, Polska nie zostanie zwolniona przez UE z paktu migracyjnego. Tusk ograny przez Brukselę, Polacy ograni przez Tuska.



Morawiecki emphasized that despite Poland taking in millions of Ukrainian refugees, the EU refuses to grant an exemption from the migration pact.

This fact reveals a significant gap between Tusk’s promises and reality.

According to the former Prime Minister, this case clearly demonstrates that Tusk’s influence within the European Union is imperceptible. When it comes to specific issues, it becomes apparent that the former European Council president is unable to fight for anything that would benefit Poland.

This development poses a serious challenge to the current Polish government, which, during its election campaign, argued that it could build better relations with the European Union and would represent Poland’s interests within the EU more effectively. However, the failure regarding the migration pact calls this claim into question.

The migration pact would pose a deadly terror threat to Hungary

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz, also highlighted the dangers of the migration pact. Taking to social media to drew attention, he wrote:

The migration pact would pose a deadly terror threat to Hungary.

Yet, in line with Weber’s expectations, the EP group of the Tisza Party supported the pact’s accelerated adoption. This is scandalous!

the politician underlined.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) speaks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk following negotiations in Brussels on December 19, 2024 (Photo: AFP)