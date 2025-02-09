Nemzetközi BüntetőbíróságGideon SzaárSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: International Criminal Court Has Become Heavily Politicized

In a post shared on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that he had a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, to discuss possible ways to resolve the Middle East conflict. Hungary's foreign minister stated that Hungary supports all initiatives that could bring long-term peace and stability to the region. According to Mr. Szijjarto, the ICC - the International Criminal Court - has discredited the international judicial system.

2025. 02. 09. 12:07
During the talks, the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) were also discussed. Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that the institution has become highly politicized, leading Hungary to reconsider its future participation in the organization.

We agreed that the ICC’s activities have become heavily politicized, and that the court has discredited the international judicial system. Therefore, I informed my counterpart that Hungary is also reassessing its future participation in the organization,

– Hungary's foreign minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto receives Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at his office in Budapest on January 23, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)

