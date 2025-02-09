Hungary FM: International Criminal Court Has Become Heavily Politicized

During the talks, the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) were also discussed. Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that the institution has become highly politicized, leading Hungary to reconsider its future participation in the organization.

We agreed that the ICC’s activities have become heavily politicized, and that the court has discredited the international judicial system. Therefore, I informed my counterpart that Hungary is also reassessing its future participation in the organization,

– Hungary's foreign minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto receives Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at his office in Budapest on January 23, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)