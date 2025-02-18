Rendkívüli

Janos Boka: Dismantling of Polish Rule of Law in Full Swing

The dismantling of the rule of law in Poland, along with the intimidation, marginalization and destruction of the current government's political opponents, is proceeding at full speed - with the vocal support of Brussels and the European People’s Party - Hungary's EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 18. 12:45
EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union" conference, organized by the 21st Century Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium, in Budapest on January 20, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
He added that members of the right-wing opposition, the Law and Justice Party (PiS), had informed him of these developments during his visit to Warsaw. Hungary's EU affairs minister emphasized:

It appears that in Poland, the same scenario is unfolding that's being planned for Hungary,

According to Mr. Boka, Brussels and the European People’s Party first select a leader for a country, and then they attempt to render that leader’s political opponents powerless through legal, political, and financial pressure.

And once that chosen leader comes to power, in exchange for implementing Brussels’ wishlist and sacrificing a bit of sovereignty, they are granted free rein to eliminate their political opponents —along with a paycheck with a sum that's visible to the naked eye,

– the minister stated, adding that this scenario could unfold not just in Poland and Hungary, but in any EU member state, unless real change finally comes to Brussels.

We are working toward this change together with our friends and allies in Poland. For our freedom and for yours

– Janos Boka said. 

Cover photo: EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union" conference, organized by the 21st Century Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium, in Budapest on January 20, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

