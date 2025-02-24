PM Orban: We Have a Chance to Break Out of the Besieged Fort and Break Through the Empire’s Posts! + Video

In a spectacular video posted on social media, Viktor Orban recalled the condemning and threatening statements made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen against Hungary:

We are freezing funds due to LGBTQ and migration issues. We will block them until Hungary meets our conditions!

The video also recalls statements from Hungarophobic Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party:

I voted against Hungary! Not against Fidesz, not against Viktor Orban, but against the whole country!

Ursula von der Leyen even added to all these threats against Hungary:

We will stand up in this war! We will overcome and we will prevail!

In his annual state of the nation address on Saturday, Viktor Orban responded to these threats by stating:

We have now been given a chance to break out of the besieged fort; in fact, not just to break out, but to break through the empire’s posts. Now, we must think big and brave. Therefore, I suggest to you and ourselves that we make 2025 a year of breakthrough,

Hungary's prime minister emphasized.