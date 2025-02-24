Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor megnyitja a parlamenti szezont – élő közvetítés!

Orbán ViktorEurópai BizottságEurópai NéppártPatrióták EurópáértEurópai UnióBALLIBERÁLISOK TÁMADÁSAEurópai Egyesült ÁllamokUrsula von der LeyenManfred Weberbirodalom
magyar

PM Orban: We Have a Chance to Break Out of the Besieged Fort and Break Through the Empire’s Posts! + Video

Now is the time to think big and brave. That is why I suggest to you, to ourselves, that we make 2025 the year of breakthrough, Hungary's prime minister stressed.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 24. 10:13
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a spectacular video posted on social media, Viktor Orban recalled the condemning and threatening statements made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen against Hungary:

We are freezing funds due to LGBTQ and migration issues. We will block them until Hungary meets our conditions!

The video also recalls statements from Hungarophobic Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party:

I voted against Hungary! Not against Fidesz, not against Viktor Orban, but against the whole country!

Ursula von der Leyen even added to all these threats against Hungary:

We will stand up in this war! We will overcome and we will prevail!

In his annual state of the nation address on Saturday, Viktor Orban responded to these threats by stating:

We have now been given a chance to break out of the besieged fort; in fact, not just to break out, but to break through the empire’s posts. Now, we must think big and brave. Therefore, I suggest to you and ourselves that we make 2025 a year of breakthrough,

Hungary's prime minister emphasized.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBorbély Alexandra

Nagy Ervin felesége borította a bilit, Borbély Alexandra kitálalt

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Megszakad a szív: bántják az igazság bajnokát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu