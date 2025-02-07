Revealed: Brussels Pays Fake NGOs to Organize Mass Protests

At the end of January, the "Timmermans scandal" erupted when a Dutch newspaper reported that the European Commission had signed secret contracts with green organizations that claim to be civil groups. The Commission used EU funds to hire NGOs to pressure European Parliament members and member states into supporting Brussels' green policy initiatives. Documents reviewed by the newspaper showed that one umbrella environmental group was explicitly instructed to back the controversial nature restoration law proposed by former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans, a frequent critic of the Hungarian government.

People demonstrate against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on 24 January 2025. (Photo: MTI/AP/Denes Erdos)

Paid protest networks, mass mailings uncovered

Monika Hohlmeier, the German Vice-Chair of the European Parliament's Budget Committee from the European People's Party, spoke about the misuse of EU funds. She pointed out that the European Commission allocated money to NGOs to lobby against farmers.

In a written statement to Euronews, Hohlmeier stated that certain contracts explicitly required NGOs to organize mass protests and large-scale letter-writing campaigns, in addition to putting pressure on decision-makers on crucial voting days.

Paid Activism in Slovakia and Serbia

Anti-government protests are ongoing in Serbia and Slovakia, with self-proclaimed civil organizations appearing behind these demonstrations. These NGOs are clearly funded from abroad. Both countries have a strong presence of the Soros network, which aligns closely with the current Brussels elite's agenda.

Foreign Funding Behind the Debrecen Protests

The events in Debrecen followed a similar pattern, as the organizers of the February 1st protest there were also financed from abroad. The demonstration, opposing the construction of battery factories, which we reported on was organized by the Mikepercs Mothers for the Environment Association (Miako), with additional support from Akarteis and Zebraszerda.

Miako received approximately 8 million forints (about 20 thousand euros) from Brussels under the "Common Values" program, an EU-funded initiative that supports civil organizations. Another organizer, Akarteis, is an umbrella organization that includes the Association for Göd, which also received funding in a joint grant proposal under the same program. Further investigation revealed that the promotion of the protest was also financed from foreign sources, traceable back to Soros's foundation.

The "Common Values" program, part of the EU’s Citizens, Equality, Rights, and Values (CERV) initiative, funds community-based actions, communication campaigns, mobilization efforts, and advocacy activities in Hungary. It is managed locally by organizations such as the Okotars Foundation, Autonomia Foundation, Carpathians Foundation-Hungary, and the Association for Community Development, none of which are government-friendly.

Additionally, local Hajdu-Bihar county organizations (Tisza sziget) connected to the Tisza Party also participated in organizing the Debrecen protest.



Peter Magyar and the Protests in Serbia and Slovakia

Speaking about the protests, Peter Magyar recently stated that he does not rule out the possibility of similar demonstrations occurring in Hungary. To quote the party chief's exact words:

"We were asked about the protests in Serbia and Slovakia. Of course, we are closely following these events (...), and I do not rule out that similar events may happen here as well. (...) You know that we are not afraid to do street protests and demonstrations." And he concluded with "Rest assured, we are continuously monitoring events, and what must come will come."

While Magyar did not clarify what exactly "must come," he later encouraged his supporters to back protests organized by certain court judges and medical groups.

Our report already mentioned the coordinated actions between the American Soros network and Brussels. A recent example of this was provided by German MEP Daniel Freund, who regularly opposes Hungary.