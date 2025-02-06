Rendkívüli

Elfogták azt a személyt, aki az Iszlám Államra hivatkozva fenyegette meg Hollik Istvánt

Tamas Menczer: A Ceasefire and Negotiations Are Needed

"Donald Trump and America want peace. The world has changed. Good morning, Brussels! Since the beginning of the war, we have been saying the same thing as Trump and Rubio," Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance, wrote in a social media post.

2025. 02. 06. 14:19
Donald Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that it was dishonest to make people believe that Ukraine could defeat Russia. Donald Trump and America want peace. The world has changed. Good morning, Brussels! We have been saying since the beginning of the war what Trump and Rubio are saying. Ukraine is incapable of winning this war; Russia, a nuclear power, cannot be defeated. A ceasefire and negotiations are needed! However, Brussels is not in a state of sobering up but rather doubling down on its delusions. That is why we, the patriots, must occupy Brussels! That is why common sense must take over Brussels. And that is why we must drive out the war-mongering scoundrels like Manfred Weber. It will be a long and tough battle, but we are ready for it!

the Fidesz–KDNP communications director posted.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz-KDNP communications director. (Photo: Facebook.com/Menczer Tamas)

