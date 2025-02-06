Tamas Menczer: A Ceasefire and Negotiations Are Needed

Donald Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that it was dishonest to make people believe that Ukraine could defeat Russia. Donald Trump and America want peace. The world has changed. Good morning, Brussels! We have been saying since the beginning of the war what Trump and Rubio are saying. Ukraine is incapable of winning this war; Russia, a nuclear power, cannot be defeated. A ceasefire and negotiations are needed! However, Brussels is not in a state of sobering up but rather doubling down on its delusions. That is why we, the patriots, must occupy Brussels! That is why common sense must take over Brussels. And that is why we must drive out the war-mongering scoundrels like Manfred Weber. It will be a long and tough battle, but we are ready for it!