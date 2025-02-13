The Voice of Reason

A slow, cautious, but clear sobering-up characterizes some countries in Europe, which is good news after every night of revelry. Germany is coming to its senses, as indicated by Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), meeting with the Hungarian prime minister in Budapest. On one side of the legendary German firewall stand the parties that call themselves democratic but are, in reality, astonishingly vain and completely out of touch with society while on the other side stands the AfD alone, Germany's designated nemesis. This is the party one must not cooperate or negotiate with but must reject, and that is for reasons of principle. However, it is certainly worth listening to what this party, repeatedly humiliated and labeled as Nazi, has to say. "Germany is weak because its leadership is weak," said Alice Weidel, hitting the nail on the head. Germany does not know where it is headed because it isn't headed anywhere—it has no vision and no solutions to anything. It simply stumbles forward to the next election and then struggles to cobble together a coalition so it can keep chanting to itself, "Wir schaffen das,"—"We can do it,"—because after all, "we are Germans." Hungary, on the other hand, knows exactly what it wants. It points out mistakes, errors, and wrongdoings, outlines the path to follow, and works towards success. Not for reasons of principle, but because it thinks clearly and soberly, being the only one who did not drink during the night of revelry.

Alice Weidel could be the person of the future, but the politician still has a great deal of work to do before she can put her country, with its distorted structure, back on track.

The millions of migrants will not return home, and cracking down on illegal immigration is cumbersome. Moreover, let’s not forget that the AfD remains on the other side of the firewall, meaning this party cannot lead Germany out of trouble alone, just as Hungary cannot single-handedly help all of Europe. The path to sobriety is long and painful in Germany, but even from the worst situations, there is a way out. This change, however, can only be carried out with a patriotic heart.

Since 2010, the cultured Western elite has countless times labeled Hungary as the scourge of Europe, the unruly fifth column, a Russian stooge, far-right, Nazi, anti-Semitic, the list goes on endlessly. Their Hungarian comrades diligently translated and parroted these accusations, envisioning an imminent downfall, which never materialized, much to their chagrin. Viktor Orban has persevered, continuing down the pre-planned path, and it seems that Hungary will indeed be proven right, regardless of what the smoothly oiled and euro-funded media machine screams. Alice Weidel's visit to Viktor Orban just before the elections sends a clear message to Germans, Hungarians, and all of Europe: we must cherish our traditions, find common values, and never give up the home of nations. Germany was once the engine of Europe, but today it is a small, sputtering boiler in dire need of repair. Yet we badly need that engine to propel us in the great international race.

There is no time for the revelers to yawn after the party and nurse their aching heads.

It is already very late to get to work and cooperate for the success of our common Europe. However, it is a clear historical sin that despite the evident failure in handling the migration crisis, the severe consequences of promoting woke ideology, and the paralysis of the economy, the Western political elite continues to refuse to take any action to address the problems. No one will step in on our behalf, because this is our homeland and no one else's. After all, there is no such thing as a single European people; there are only European peoples.

Cover photo: Alice Weidel, co-chair of Alternative for Germany (AfD), and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)