I can confirm that the more than $8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers’ dime will no longer be happening,
said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a daily briefing, The Washington Post reported.
The decision comes shortly after Elon Musk and his team at the Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE) uncovered Politico was paid $8.2 million in “government subsidies.”
Leavitt emphasized that the government is reviewing federal expenditures to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent in ways that serve the American people's interests.
If this is not the case, then this funding will be cut off, and American taxpayers will see significant savings as a result of this effort,
she added.
Many outlets are going to see a mysterious drop in revenue,
Elon Musk put out on X, forecasting things to come.
Recently released data has shed light on past financial allocations by US government agencies, revealing who received funding and how much. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commented on the disclosures, expressing gratitude to President Donald Trump for exposing the information and putting an end to what he described as “a dark conspiracy.”
Cover photo: US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)