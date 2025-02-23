Viktor Orban "Steps Onto the Political Field" with Annual Address

While foreign policy, especially amid recent war-torn years, has dominated public discourse and the prime minister’s speeches, the analyst noted a shift:

"At the start of this year—thanks in part to the change in U.S. leadership—responsible politicians, including Hungary’s prime minister, must begin thinking about the post-war future."

The address balanced a review of achievements with promises to defend them and introduced future plans. Hungary’s position and growing strength, partly due to its performance and the war’s nearing end, provides opportunities for achievement on these fronts.

"We have defended Hungary; the government and the country remain stable. We live in peace, and now it’s time to improve and ease people’s lives," Boros quoted PM Viktor Orban.

Central to these efforts is a tax reduction program for families, especially those with multiple children, to protect and support the well-being of families—a priority of Orban’s government,

the analyst stressed.

Addressing food prices, Boros called the issue complex. The prime minister urged retail chains to exercise moderation for the people’s benefit, warning that if cooperation fails, the government has tools to intervene.

Boros noted that opposition parties offered little substantive response and perhaps refrained from criticizing the proposed measures.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivering his annual State of the Republic address (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)