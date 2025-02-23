Viktor Orban "Steps Onto the Political Field" with Annual Address

“The measures announced in the prime minister’s annual address prove that the Hungarian government aims to act in the people's best interest,” Bank Levente Boros, director of political analysis at the Nezopont Institute, said on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday news program. He emphasized that regardless of whether the government has to face down Brussels, the gender lobby, the Soros network or multinational corporations, its primary goal is to improve the lives of Hungarian citizens.
Boros highlighted that with this speech, "the prime minister stepped out onto the political field," demonstrating to all voters—not just his base—that he understands his responsibilities, the conditions under which the government must work, and what the people expect.