Thanks to the reliability of the Russian partners, a record volume of natural gas arrived in Hungary last year, and daily deliveries this year also exceed twenty million cubic meters. Crude oil shipment is also proceeding without obstacles, with the volume delivered this year surpassing 1.25 million tons, the minister stated. Peter Szijjarto emphasized:

We have agreed with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to maintain energy cooperation and that attacks on energy infrastructure leading to Hungary are unacceptable.

The minister of foreign affairs and trade added that

the agreement between the United States and Russia which bans strikes on infrastructure is in line with Hungary’s national interests. We also welcomed oil and gas company MOL’s successful extraction activities in Russia, which provides a sufficient basis for MOL to increase its market presence in the future.

