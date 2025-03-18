Rendkívüli

Putyin közölte a feltételét a tűzszünethez

Hungary FM: Pro-Peace Camp Gaining Momentum

Over the past three years, India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. The country has repeatedly called for an immediate end to the war and has worked together with Hungary on every possible international platform to promote peace, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced.

2025. 03. 18.
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto speaking after receiving the Honorary Citizen of Dunakeszi Award on March 15, 2025, at an event commemorating the 177th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution and War of Independence of 1848–49 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos).
During his visit to India, Szijjarto posted that there is now a realistic chance for peace efforts to succeed, as the U.S. president himself is leading the peace camp.

However, countries advocating for peace must forge a stronger unity than ever, as there are still political forces working against peace,

the Hungarian minister stated. Peter Szijjarto also noted:

Unfortunately, the European Union has lost its position as a key player in the global economy in recent years. However, he believes that free trade agreements could provide an opportunity for the EU’s comeback. This is why we are urging the European Union to accelerate its trade negotiations with India. I discussed this today with my friend Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign affairs minister.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto speaking after receiving the Honorary Citizen of Dunakeszi Award on March 15, 2025, at an event commemorating the 177th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution and War of Independence of 1848–49 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos).

