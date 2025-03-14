Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: We Hope Peace Efforts Continue and Succeed as Soon as Possible

"Donald Trump's election as president has brought hope for peace to Central Europe," the minister stated.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 14. 9:44
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI, Tibor Illyes)
"Donald Trump's election as president has brought hope for peace to Central Europe," FM Peter Szijjarto stated on his social media. Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade emphasized:

We highly appreciate and support the president’s peace efforts and remain hopeful for the success of peace negotiations.

He added, "We also know—and have been saying for three years—that the path to peace first requires a ceasefire, followed by negotiations.

Therefore, we hope that peace efforts will continue and reach their goal as soon as possible!

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

