Leaked EU Plan Reveals Brussels’s Continued Push for Military Build-Up

The European Union is preparing a comprehensive plan to reinforce its defense industry. The white paper, which is expected to be publicly presented next week, was obtained by the Brussels-based Politico news outlet.

Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas prepared the white paper (Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP)

Rebuilding European defense will require massive investment over a sustained period,

states the document prepared by Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The new EU policy prioritizes weapons manufacturing within the Bloc and in "like-minded third countries," while also encouraging joint arms procurement among member states.

Additionally, the strategy emphasizes facilitating defense project financing and addressing critical capability gaps within the EU, particularly in air defense and military mobility.

EU to grant preferential treatment to certain defense companies

The document also suggests that the EU "could consider introducing European preference in procurement related to strategic defense sectors and technologies" as part of efforts to rebuild its defense industry.

It outlines seven key investment priority areas, including air defense, artillery systems, and artificial intelligence.

The white paper does not omit the issue of Russia, stating:

Russia poses an existential threat to the Union.

The document asserts that even after a just and lasting peace agreement with Ukraine, the need to deter Russian military aggression will remain.

Supporting Ukraine is labeled as an immediate priority, emphasizing that:

Without significant additional military resources, especially now that U.S. support has been suspended, Ukraine would not be able to negotiate a just and lasting peace from a position of strength.

The document also highlights the shifting stance of U.S. policy toward Europe, stating:

"Europe cannot take U.S. security guarantees for granted and must significantly step up its contribution to preserving NATO."

The draft ensures that member states will continue to play a leading role in shaping defense policy while stressing the necessity for closer cooperation. It also outlines concrete steps to support Ukraine, including the provision of ammunition, air defense systems, and ongoing training for Ukrainian troops.

