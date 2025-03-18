PM Orban Meets with Mercedes CEO

"Meeting with Mercedes Chairman Ola Kallenius," is the caption Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used when posting a photo on his social media Monday evening. The prime minister stated:

With Mercedes's developments, we are building one of Europe's largest car factories in Kecskemet.

According to the Prime Minister’s Communications Office, Viktor Orban hosted Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, for a working dinner on Monday evening.

During their discussions, they reviewed the German auto manufacturer's investments in Hungary. The Kecskemet factory has become Mercedes-Benz Group’s second-largest car plant in Europe, employing nearly 5,000 people in Hungary. The ongoing expansion in Kecskemet will create 3,000 new jobs by 2026 and double production capacity to 400,000 vehicles per year. This investment significantly strengthens Hungary’s automotive manufacturing capacity.

In addition to the factory expansion, Orban and Kallenius also discussed the global trade situation and ways to enhance the European Union’s competitiveness.

According to a photo shared by Hungarian news agency MTI, the meeting was also attended by Hungary's Economy Minister Marton Nagy and Transport and Construction Minister Janos Lazar.