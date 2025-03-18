Rendkívüli

Putyin közölte a feltételét a tűzszünethez

autógyárOrbán ViktormercedesKecskemétOla Källenius
magyar

PM Orban Meets with Mercedes CEO

Mercedes factory in Keskemet continues expansion.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 18. 11:27
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Kallenius
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Meeting with Mercedes Chairman Ola Kallenius," is the caption Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used when posting a photo on his social media Monday evening. The prime minister stated:

With Mercedes's developments, we are building one of Europe's largest car factories in Kecskemet.

 

According to the Prime Minister’s Communications Office, Viktor Orban hosted Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, for a working dinner on Monday evening.

During their discussions, they reviewed the German auto manufacturer's investments in Hungary. The Kecskemet factory has become Mercedes-Benz Group’s second-largest car plant in Europe, employing nearly 5,000 people in Hungary. The ongoing expansion in Kecskemet will create 3,000 new jobs by 2026 and double production capacity to 400,000 vehicles per year. This investment significantly strengthens Hungary’s automotive manufacturing capacity.
In addition to the factory expansion, Orban and Kallenius also discussed the global trade situation and ways to enhance the European Union’s competitiveness.

According to a photo shared by Hungarian news agency MTI, the meeting was also attended by Hungary's Economy Minister Marton Nagy and Transport and Construction Minister Janos Lazar.

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban hosts executives of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for talks. (Photo: MTI)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekHernádi Judit

Kiderült Hernádi Judit féltve őrzött titka, keményen odaszúrt Orbánnak

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Nincs új a nap alatt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.