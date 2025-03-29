PM Orban: This is the Future, Others will Follow Us

"We are making the Hungarian economic system family-centered," stated Viktor Orban on his social media page. The prime minister noted that there are similar initiatives, but there is no other approach as comprehensive as the Hungarian in the Western world.

We are in first place in the world in this regard,

PM Orban emphasized.

In Hungary, mothers will be exempt from income tax for the rest of their lives after having two children. Family tax rebates can be claimed not only by the mother or the father, but by both of them, he pointed out.

This is the future. The others will follow us,

Hungary's prime minister said, adding that "this is often the case, as with the issues of migration, war, and so on. Hungary's stance is 5-10 years ahead of the European position, and the others will follow us."

The Western world will sooner or later realize that if it does not give families respect, appreciation, support, recognition, and help, it will lose something without which it is very difficult to build a happy life and a successful economic system, Viktor Orban opined.

Therefore, I think the future belongs to family-centered economic systems, which Hungary is the first country in Europe to implement,

Viktor Orban underscored.