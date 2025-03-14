PM Orban: We Can Introduce Tax Exemption for Mothers for Life

– We can observe numerous economic developments that should have led to price reductions – Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program in his Friday morning interview. PM Orban noted that the euro had fallen below 400 forints multiple times and that energy prices had also decreased, which should have been reflected in consumer prices. He indicated that retailers had proposed price reductions, but these were minimal and did not satisfy the government.

Regarding the price margin cap, he stated that there are even harsher forms of intervention. He pointed out that producers sell their milk for 200 forints, yet retailers are selling it for 550-600 forints.

By regulating the price margin, the government dictates that retailers cannot add tens of percentage points to the procurement price, and producers cannot be burdened with the impact of price reductions.

According to PM Orban, this regulation applies to thirty essential food products that families purchase most frequently. He expects retailers to find ways to counter this decision, but the government will respond accordingly. He also stated that extending the measure to all food products would not fuel food inflation.

The security of mothers is paramount

According to Viktor Orban, the government firmly believes that the key to childbirth and child-rearing is whether mothers feel secure. Mr. Orban emphasized that, ideally, women should be able to rely on strong, financially capable men. However, if this is not the case—such as after a divorce—the burden of raising children often falls entirely on women. With its current decisions and tax cuts, the government aims to support mothers. He emphasized that this is a uniquely Hungarian policy, unparalleled anywhere in the world. In Western civilization, personal income tax is seen as an individual matter, but this is incorrect, because people live in families.

There is no doubt that, in the long run, living in a family leads to greater happiness, and it's also more advantageous, financially,

– he added. He also stressed that mothers' tax exemption can be introduced for life.

He also mentioned that 2025 will be a year of a breakthrough and that the world is moving toward peace, which will have favorable economic effects and create opportunities for economic advancement.

Ukraine's fast-tracked EU membership would destroy Hungarians

Viktor Orban stated that the issue of Ukraine’s EU membership will be determined by the competent minister, and the public will be asked a single, straightforward question.

He declared that Brussels still has a pro-war majority.

European leaders have decided that Ukraine must continue fighting in exchange for expedited membership. This would destroy Hungarians,

– Mr. Orban said. He asserted that it is up to ordinary Hungarians to make this decision. Hungary has a decisive say in the matter, as every member state must approve the accession.

PM Orban suggested that everyone approach this issue based on their own perspective. There are economic, labor market, healthcare, border security, military, and public safety considerations.

Most people are primarily concerned with economic factors, he said, adding that Ukraine’s EU membership would ruin the Hungarian economy. Mr. Orban argued that Serbia could be admitted to the EU tomorrow morning, which would bring immense benefits, particularly for Hungary, significantly expanding the country’s economic opportunities. North Macedonia and Montenegro could also be admitted immediately.

But this is a completely different matter; these countries cannot be compared to Ukraine,

– he said. He called it madness to require every EU member state to allocate a fixed portion of its GDP to support Ukraine. He insisted that negotiations and peace should be the priority.

The Hungarian left wants war

Hungary’s traditional left wing, including the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK), is aligned with European socialists and supports war. The Tisza Party belongs to the European People’s Party, which is the biggest pro-war hawk, Mr. Orban added. He asserted that, in contrast, Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) oppose the war, and he also classified the opposition Our Homeland Movement (Mi Hazank) as pro-peace.

The prime ministers who have the backing of the Socialist–EPP coalition are pro-war, Mr. Orban said.

Hungary and Slovakia are against the war,

– Mr. Orban said, regarding next week’s EU summit. He noted that there is still no clear plan on how to finance defense developments. According to PM Orban, there are two camps on this issue: those who want to take out loans and those who prefer to finance projects with their own resources. Hungary’s Fundamental Law does not support joint borrowing, but parliament must reach a decision on the matter by Thursday.

At the end of the interview, Viktor Orban reiterated his stance against the EU member states collectively taking on new debt.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth radio's studio (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)