"The Hungarian Nation's Demands from Brussels" – Viktor Orban Proclaims 12 Points

On the morning of March 15, Prime Minister Viktor Orban put out his 12 points entitled "The Hungarian Nation's Demands from Brussels", invoking the proclamation of the country's 1848 War of Independence.
- We demand a Europe of nations.
- We demand equality before the law for all member states.
- Restore the competences unlawfully taken from the nations.
- National sovereignty and strong veto powers for national governments.
- Expel Soros agents from the European Commission and remove corrupt lobbyists from the European Parliament.
- Do not mortgage away our grandchildren's future; eliminate the EU’s debt.
- Do not obstruct our national guard from protecting our borders. Do not bring in migrants, and remove those who have arrived illegally.
- Corrupt dollars and euros must not flow into member states.
- Ban the unnatural re-education of our children.
- Protect Europe’s Christian heritage.
- We demand peace in Europe.
- A Union, but without Ukraine.
The Prime Minister's proclamation concludes with: "Equality, freedom, brotherhood!