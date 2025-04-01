Advisor to Trump: Viktor Orban Is a Great Leader

Alex Bruesewitz, advisor to Donald Trump and social media expert, emphasized in an interview with Miklos Szantho that he considers Viktor Orban a great leader and finds the negative media campaign not only against the Hungarian prime minister but also against Trump, to be undeserved.

"I find it so fascinating how the media and all of the world cover both President Trump and Orban, and all those leaders who genuinely want to make peace so negatively. Meanwhile, they celebrate crazy war mongers," he stated.

According to Bruesewitz, the MAGA movement also looks at Viktor Orban as an example and wants to learn from what Hungary has achieved. He highlighted that Hungary's border protection measures are also held in high regard in conservative circles.

"Viktor Orban's mission is based on the values of God, homeland, and family, and in many cases, we need to restore those fundamental principles in the United States as well," said the advisor to Donald Trump.

The full conversation can be viewed on Miklos Szantho's social media page.