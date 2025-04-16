Another Detail from Kollar's Admission: Tisza-Brussels Pact Even Slows Down Trains

Brussels has a detailed list of the development projects which Hungary wants to use EU funds for. However, the EU leadership is withholding the money for spurious, political reasons. Meanwhile, Peter Magyar keeps appearing and campaigning in those very places — whether hospitals or railway lines — where renovation and modernization are being delayed due to the freezing of EU funds.

Kinga Kollar, Peter Magyar's new darling in the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

This connivance came into sharper focus after Kinga Kollar, MEP of the Tisza Party, spoke with unconcealed honesty about how “very effective” politics of Brussels helps the election chances of the Tisza Party.

So far, the media only quoted the part of Kinga Kollar’s remarks — which could practically be considered an admission — where she welcomed the fact that hospital renovations were not taking place. However, during a European Parliament committee meeting, the politician spoke not only about healthcare developments, but also addressed the condition of the railway lines that need upgrading and result slow train speeds.

Let’s take a look at what Kinga Kollar actually said, word for word:

I have to say that it [the rule-of-law procedure] has been very effective, because approximately 21 billion euros have been suspended, and more than one billion of that is already lost by the Hungarians themselves. And it has had a very serious impact on the Hungarian state, as it cannot invest in public infrastructure. [...] I mean, just to highlight a few examples, money from the RRF, 50 hospitals could have been renovated, which did not happen. And if you look at the Hungarian railway lines, it’s a kind of tragedy. On some lines the speed is actually now lower than 150-170 years before.

Following the Tisza Party MEP’s words, it’s worth remembering that Peter Magyar spent weeks protesting in those very healthcare institutions whose development could not go ahead due to the EU’s position.

And to fully expose the conniving between Brussels and the Tisza Party, Peter Magyar also appeared on those railway lines — issuing harsh criticism, particularly about travel times — where modernization had to be suspended by the Hungarian government because the EU is blocking the necessary funding for clearly political reasons.

To make the goal of the Brussels–Tisza pact crystal clear for everyone, all we need to recall are Kinga Kollar’s final remarks in her speech: "On the positive side, the deteriorating standard of living has actually strengthened the opposition. And there I am very positive about the 2026 elections."