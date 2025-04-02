In the spring of 2024, Manfred Weber told the Hungarian Nepszava newspaper that there are three basic conditions that anyone wishing to belong to their group must adhere to: “They must be on the side of Europe, Ukraine, and the rule of law.” Peter Magyar and his colleagues, therefore, committed to supporting Ukraine as a fundamental condition when they joined the pro-war European People’s Party (EPP) representatives.

Tisza Party MEP Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, the leader of the party's EP delegation, hold a press conference in Strasbourg on the day of the inaugural session of the European Parliament following the June elections, July 16, 2024 (Photo: Tamas Purger / MTI Photo Editorial)

On Tuesday, it also became clear to the wider public how the German group leader and party president ensures the loyalty of the liberal Hungarian politician and his colleagues.

The Brussels-based Politico news portal unveiled a 12-page internal EPP regulation that's been kept a secret so far, which is also binding for Tisza Party MEPs. The mainstream globalist outlet never tried to hide the fact that Mr. Weber guarantees the loyalty of his representatives not with positive incentives, but rather with “whips.”

For example, according to the internal, secret regulation, those who do not follow the party line will receive less time to speak and will not be able to hold important positions in the Brussels bubble. It is no coincidence that Zoltan Tarr, the leader of the Tisza Party’s EP delegation, spoke last year about how “in many respects, we really rely on the EPP’s position, which is also a kind of obligation, and this again stems from the fact that if we are members of something, we should not constantly question how and in what way we represent the commitments and positions that come with and arise from our membership."

When discussing the Tisza Party’s political activities in the EU, Mr. Tarr made it clear that “there are several issues where we have accepted and will accept the EPP’s position, and we adopt these positions as our own."

Another sensitive point for Peter Magyar and his colleagues may be the requirement to notify Mr. Weber in advance if their representatives will not be present in Brussels. According to the document, this is necessary because “the EPP group can only remain the strongest and most influential political group in the European Parliament if it maintains loyalty to the group and its direction.” Politico refers to this strategy as the “signature trait” of the party led by Mr. Weber.

In this spirit, the representatives are closely monitored, and tables and charts are created for each member – including Peter Magyar – and each national delegation, which show the results of committee and plenary votes. The representatives, as well as Mr. Weber himself, receive confidential and personal updates on this information twice a year.

However, so far, Peter Magyar and his EP delegates have shown little intention to deviate from Mr. Weber’s line. For example, in the fall, they voted in favor of a document on defense policy, about which Zoltan Tarr remarked: “I wouldn’t dare to claim that we would be able to create such a complex document on our own.” Just a few days ago, they also voted for two reports in the European Parliament that encourage the spread of new genetically modified technologies.

All of this may be paving the way for the accession of Ukraine’s agriculture, known for its use of GMO technologies, a country whose support - according to Manfred Weber’s prior indication - is a fundamental prerequisite to Tisza Party’s membership in the EPP.