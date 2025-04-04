Hungary a Defender of Civilizational and Judeo-Christian Values

At the press conference, PM Viktor Orban emphasized that among Jewish communities in Europe today, those living in Hungary can feel the safest.

Viktor Orban held talks in Hungary with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Attila Polyak

The two prime ministers last met in 2021. Since then, as both acknowledged, the world has changed significantly—most notably due to the 2023 terrorist attack on Israel, which Hamas carried out with brutal cruelty,

– David Nagy, an analyst at the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, told our newspaper.

Israel is in a time of war, with ongoing combat in the Gaza Strip. The fight continues for the release of 59 hostages, the Israel expert added.

Photo: Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation

PM Viktor Orban declared that Hungary stands with Israel and supports its right to self-defense, as Israel is fighting a defensive war. At both the United Nations and the European Union, Hungary has consistently rejected and vetoed statements seeking to condemn or stigmatize Israel,

– Mr. Nagy emphasized.

The Israeli prime minister expressed his gratitude to Viktor Orban and Hungary. Benjamin Netanyahu offered special thanks for Hungary’s zero tolerance toward antisemitism and for the fact that the Hungarian Jewish community can live in safety.

Hungary is home to the third-largest Jewish community in Europe, and here, even religious Jews do not need to hide their identity. They can wear their religious symbols openly without fear of harassment or assault,

– Mr. Nagy pointed out.

Photo: Attila Polyak

Beyond this, economic cooperation between the two countries is also of great importance. Nearly 150 Israeli-owned companies operate in Hungary, employing around 4,000 workers. There is also collaboration in the defense industry.

Hungary’s military has integrated Israel’s Iron Dome radar system into its own network, and a few years ago the two sides - in partnership with German firm Rheinmetall and Israeli company Uvision - also agreed to begin manufacturing drones together.

According to the expert, another crucial point—and one that Hungary places great emphasis on—is the defense of civilizational and Judeo-Christian values, and the notion that Hungary is the unyielding stronghold of the Judeo-Christian world.

This way, Viktor Orban also gave the meeting a kind of civilizational significance and framework,

– the Israel expert concluded.