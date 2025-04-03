Rendkívüli

Magyarország kilép a Nemzetközi Büntetőbíróságból

Orbán ViktorSzalay-Bobrovniczky KristófIzraelminiszterelnökBenjamin Netanjahu
magyar

Benjamin Netanyahu Has Arrived in Budapest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest at dawn on Thursday and is spending several days in Hungary.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 04. 03. 9:51
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Benjamin Netanyahu is making an official multi-day visit to Hungary. The Israeli prime minister arrived in the Hungarian capital on Thursday, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky posted on his social media page.

We welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest,

Hungary's defense minister announced on Facebook.

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary at the invitation of Viktor Orban. In the coming days, the two heads of government will hold consultations and are scheduled to meet several times. The Israeli prime minister's visit will last until Sunday and is expected to further strengthen the close political alliance between Israel and Hungary, as Magyar Nemzet reported earlier.

Cover photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and  Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

idezojelekEurópai Unió

Tökéletes összefoglalása mindennek!

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.