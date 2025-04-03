Benjamin Netanyahu Has Arrived in Budapest

Benjamin Netanyahu is making an official multi-day visit to Hungary. The Israeli prime minister arrived in the Hungarian capital on Thursday, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky posted on his social media page.

We welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest,

Hungary's defense minister announced on Facebook.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary at the invitation of Viktor Orban. In the coming days, the two heads of government will hold consultations and are scheduled to meet several times. The Israeli prime minister's visit will last until Sunday and is expected to further strengthen the close political alliance between Israel and Hungary, as Magyar Nemzet reported earlier.

Cover photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)