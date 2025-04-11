Hungary FM: EU Is Again Jeopardizing Its Credibility and Seriousness

The minister explained that the European Commission leaders made significant errors regarding tariff matters by not initiating preemtive negotiations with the United States. As a result, Washington imposed tariffs on the European Union.

What would have been needed after this was strategic calm and the start of negotiations. But instead, due to further leadership mistakes, the European Commission decided to impose retaliatory tariffs… We were the only ones who did not vote in support of this,

Peter Szijjarto added.

“A day later, the European Commission is now proposing that these retaliatory tariffs be withdrawn, because Donald Trump has suspended the tariff measures for ninety days for those who do not introduce countermeasures,” he said.

Szijjarto stated that this series of leadership failures by the European Commission resulted in tariffs being imposed on the EU.

And indeed, the European Union is yet again jeopardizing its credibility and seriousness by making one decision one day, and the opposite the next when it comes to tariffs,

he argued.

“The key is that negotiations must take place, and counter-tariffs should not be introduced, because they only further increase the price of products imported by Europe from the United States — and in the end, it’s the people who again have to pay more. That is unacceptable,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)