Hungary FM: This Is How Brussels Wants to Push Ukraine Into the EU + Video

"A fresh comprehensive proposal was made yesterday to hugely speed up Ukraine’s European Union membership," said Peter Szijjarto. As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, on Tuesday, the minister of foreign affairs and trade addressed the international conference titled Central European Summit (CES), organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights and the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation. At the conference, he stated that

Brussels is aiming to fully integrate Ukraine economically before the country completes accession negotiations.

The minister also shared a clip of his speech on social media. As he said:

People might think I’m confused here, but I’m not. The idea is that Ukraine could join the European Union before officially joining. What does that mean? It means that yesterday, we were given the objective of fully integrating Ukraine economically into the EU’s single market. That would mean Ukrainian workforce would flood the European, including the Hungarian, labor market. It would mean that agricultural products produced to completely different standards, contaminated with GMOs and other low-quality materials, would flood Central European, including Hungarian, markets, ruining Hungarian farmers and harming our health. It would mean that low-quality services, which would definitely be cheaper than local ones, would crush a significant portion of Hungarian businesses.

"The forced, ultra-rapid accession of Ukraine would pose unsolvable challenges to the Hungarian economy and would destroy all the results and achievements we, Hungarians, have accomplished together so far," highlighted Peter Szijjarto. "And it's clear that Brussels knows full well that Hungarians are the only ones capable of stopping that attempt. First of all, we are brave enough to take on the Brussels liberal mainstream on our own. Secondly, we also have the political stability to oppose the brutal Brussels steamroller," he emphasized.

