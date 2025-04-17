Balazs Hidveghi: Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Mark the End of Common Agricultural Policy

Balazs Hidveghi recalled that the Common Agricultural Policy is based on strengthening European agriculture and supporting family farms, but with Ukraine’s accession, almost all of the funds would go to Ukraine. He pointed out that Ukraine’s arable land comprises one-third of the EU’s current arable land mass, most of which is owned by foreign corporations, indicating a clear business interest behind the move, according to the Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: Wikipedia)

The state secretary declared that Ukraine’s membership is not in the interest of Hungarian or Central European farmers, nor the French farmers’ interest. He believed that this is exactly why these issues need to be addressed, and he is proud that Hungary is openly doing so.

Discussing the topic of EU funding, Mr. Hidveghi emphasized: “the European Union would take on a bankrupt country that is still at war at this moment, and the entire EU operation would transform into an organization financing Ukraine.” Beyond agricultural subsidies, there would be many other risks involved in this move, especially concerning cohesion and regional development funds, which responsibly cannot be allowed, he added. The state secretary also referred to the Hungarian opposition’s recent statements regarding Ukraine, claiming that it is clear that “the Hungarian opposition, from (ex-PM) Ferenc Gyurcsany to Peter Magyar, is once again dancing to Brussels’ tune and practically acting as Brussels’ voice here at home.” He said: “we are talking about the domestic enforcers of external expectations, which is not in Hungary’s interest. It must be clear that in this issue, the lines are sharply drawn: we must side with the Hungarian position, not Brussels’ flawed policies.”

Speaking to public Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program, Mr. Hidveghi discussed the technical details of the Voks 2025 referendum. He explained that the mailing process already began this week and will continue until the end of May, with a return deadline of June 20. The envelope will contain a security paper with a printed ballot and a response envelope. The ballot will feature a single question: “Do you support Ukraine’s European Union membership?” with options to answer either yes or no.

Hungarian citizens who are eligible to vote and have permanent residence in Hungary will be able to express their opinion on this matter, the state secretary emphasized. He highlighted that the stakes of the vote are enormous, as it could provide strong authorization for the government to represent Hungary’s interests regarding Ukraine’s EU accession.