veszélyUkrajnaHídvéghi Balázsuniós csatlakozásmagyar mezőgazdaságagrárpolitika
magyar

Balazs Hidveghi: Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Mark the End of Common Agricultural Policy

Ukraine’s EU membership would signal the end of the Common Agricultural Policy and, according to calculations by the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs, it would result in an annual loss of nearly 1 trillion forints for Hungarian agriculture, the parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized to the M1 news channel on Thursday morning.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 17. 16:33
State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: Facebook / Balazs Hidveghi)
State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: Facebook / Balazs Hidveghi)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Balazs Hidveghi recalled that the Common Agricultural Policy is based on strengthening European agriculture and supporting family farms, but with Ukraine’s accession, almost all of the funds would go to Ukraine. He pointed out that Ukraine’s arable land comprises one-third of the EU’s current arable land mass, most of which is owned by foreign corporations, indicating a clear business interest behind the move, according to the Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: Wikipedia)

The state secretary declared that Ukraine’s membership is not in the interest of Hungarian or Central European farmers, nor the French farmers’ interest. He believed that this is exactly why these issues need to be addressed, and he is proud that Hungary is openly doing so.

Discussing the topic of EU funding, Mr. Hidveghi emphasized: “the European Union would take on a bankrupt country that is still at war at this moment, and the entire EU operation would transform into an organization financing Ukraine.” Beyond agricultural subsidies, there would be many other risks involved in this move, especially concerning cohesion and regional development funds, which responsibly cannot be allowed, he added. The state secretary also referred to the Hungarian opposition’s recent statements regarding Ukraine, claiming that it is clear that “the Hungarian opposition, from (ex-PM) Ferenc Gyurcsany to Peter Magyar, is once again dancing to Brussels’ tune and practically acting as Brussels’ voice here at home.” He said: “we are talking about the domestic enforcers of external expectations, which is not in Hungary’s interest. It must be clear that in this issue, the lines are sharply drawn: we must side with the Hungarian position, not Brussels’ flawed policies.”

Speaking to public Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program, Mr. Hidveghi discussed the technical details of the Voks 2025 referendum. He explained that the mailing process already began this week and will continue until the end of May, with a return deadline of June 20. The envelope will contain a security paper with a printed ballot and a response envelope. The ballot will feature a single question: “Do you support Ukraine’s European Union membership?” with options to answer either yes or no.

Hungarian citizens who are eligible to vote and have permanent residence in Hungary will be able to express their opinion on this matter, the state secretary emphasized. He highlighted that the stakes of the vote are enormous, as it could provide strong authorization for the government to represent Hungary’s interests regarding Ukraine’s EU accession.

Cover photo: State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: Facebook/ Balazs Hidveghi)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekBohár Dániel

Na, akkor tegyük ki hamar!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Tegyétek ki ti is!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu