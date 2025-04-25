Magyar LeventeEgyesült ÁllamokKülgazdasági és KülügyminisztériumTrump
State Secretary: Hungary-U.S. Cooperation to Focus on Economy and Business

Cooperation between Hungary and the United States will focus on economy and business in future, building on strong political ties, Levente Magyar, state secretary at the foreign affairs and trade ministry, told MTI on Thursday, after a meeting with Christopher Landau, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, in Washington, D.C.

2025. 04. 25.
Hungarian Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar (left), and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau shake hands during their meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian Foreign Ministry/Marton Kiraly)
The U.S. administration views Hungary as a key European partner, the Hungarian politician said, quoting his negotiating partner. Thursday’s discussions focused on how to convert this good political relationship into economic benefits, Levente Magyar added.

Hungarian Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar (left), and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau during their meeting in Washington, April 24, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian Foreign Ministry/Marton Kiraly)

We agreed that instead of ideological and politically driven cooperation, we will focus on the economy and business in the coming years,

he said,emphasizing that this new type of cooperation could yield tangible short-term results, particularly in the energy sector.
The agenda of the Hungary–U.S. deputy secretary-level talks also included preparations for a future high-level meeting between the two countries.

We are working to ensure that in the near future, the U.S. president and the Hungarian prime minister can review, in person, the rich bilateral agenda that will define our relations in the coming years,

Levente Magyar stated.
Regarding the tone of the meeting with Christopher Landau, he noted that the friendly reception reflects how Hungary–U.S. relations have transformed with the Trump administration taking office.
Levente Magyar’s official talks with members of the U.S. administration will continue on Friday, when he is scheduled to consult with officials from the White House National Security Council.
 

