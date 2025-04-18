FM Szijjarto: Hungary Aims to Strengthen Economic Ties with Pakistan

Speaking at the opening of the Hungarian–Pakistani Business Forum, FM Szijjarto emphasized the importance of developing bilateral economic relations. He pointed out that the relationship between the two countries has always been marked by mutual respect, and neither has ever attempted to interfere in the other’s internal affairs.

There are no unresolved political questions or political disputes between the two governments, which also means there are no political obstacles to building cooperation between our businesses,

– he underscored.

Mr. Szijjarto noted that on this visit, he was accompanied by representatives from seventeen Hungarian companies operating in sectors where Hungary is among the global leaders.

As an example, he mentioned water management and highlighted that Hungarian technologies are used in many parts of the world—from Southeast Asia to the Western Balkans and even Africa.

So I hope, and I also believe, that we can be of assistance in this regard,

– he stated.

Touching on the food industry, he explained that Hungary has the strictest food safety regulations in all of Europe, with a ban on GMOs even enshrined in the country’s constitution.

We produce twice as much as we consume. Therefore, we hope that our technologies can be of use to you,

– he said.

He added that the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences has already cooperated with several Pakistani food industry companies, particularly in seed development.

Mr. Szijjarto also highlighted positive past experiences in the field of medical technology, noting that Hungarian companies' implants and ventilators are already present in the South Asian market.

He also noted that the forum was attended by representatives of companies engaged in secure printing, animal welfare, cybersecurity, and information and communications technologies, among other sectors.

He named as the absolute flagship of bilateral cooperation the fact that Hungary’s largest company, MOL, has been present in the Pakistani market for twenty-five years, investing more than $400 million and employing roughly 900 people.

He pointed out that MOL ranks second in oil and propane-butane gas production in Pakistan, and fifth in natural gas extraction, with output volumes continuing to grow.

FM Szijjarto welcomed the fact that the volume of bilateral trade had already doubled by April this year, and last year saw a new record in Pakistani imports.

He stressed that strong people-to-people ties provide a solid foundation to all of this, which is why it's important that 400 Pakistani students are able to study at Hungarian universities each year on scholarship.

Finally, he also emphasized that the Hungarian government fully supports the development of bilateral economic relations. To that end, preparations are already underway for a bilateral agreement on the mutual protection of investments, and a civil aviation agreement is also set to be signed, in the hopes of establishing direct air connections between the two countries.

“In short, we would like to see broader, deeper cooperation between our two countries,” he summed up.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at a press conference ahead of a public forum held as part of the Fidesz–KDNP national outreach campaign, at the Hiemer House Event Center in Szekesfehervar on April 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

