PM Orban: Farewell to Pope Francis + Video

He was a gentle man, but in certain matters he showed no leniency. For example, on the issue of war, he was at least as determined as we Hungarians are. Even at our last meeting, he urged and encouraged me not to yield to the attacks, pressures and criticisms that are now widespread in the Western world against pro-peace positions. The Holy Father also encouraged me not to allow Hungary to be drawn into the war propaganda that is ravaging Europe and the wider Western world,

the prime minister said in a video statement posted on social media. Orban added that Pope Francis encouraged him to do everything possible to ensure that the voice of peace would be heard as loudly as possible.

Pope Francis saw a kind of mission for Hungary—knowing our historical heritage—that if necessary, even alone, Hungarians would stand up for truth and peace, and that we could be relied upon in this regard,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban paying tribute at the coffin of Pope Francis (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Vivien Cher Benko)