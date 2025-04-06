Matteo SalviniPatrióták EurópáértOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: The Patriots’ Truth Cannot Be Silenced

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and several other European right-wing politicians joined, via video call, the League party’s leadership congress, led by Matteo Salvini. Viktor Orban stated that he is proud to be fighting alongside Italian patriots.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 06. 14:20
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, on October 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, on October 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

More than seven hundred delegates gathered at the Fortezza del Basso fortress in Florence for the League party’s congress, including government ministers from the party and League-affiliated regional governors. Several of Matteo Salvini’s political allies joined the event via video call—among them Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, who delivered a message to his Italian partners.

Orbán Viktor Salvininek és a Liga-tagoknak üzent
Caption: Viktor Orban delivers a message to Salvini and members of the League 
(Photo: PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Viktor Orban is proud to fight alongside Italian patriots

Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed Matteo Salvini and Italian patriots in a video message on the occasion of the League party congress. In his remarks, he praised Mr. Salvini’s efforts and the sacrifices the Italian politician has made for his country and for the future of Europe. According to the Hungarian prime minister, the attacks against Mr. Salvini evoke the darkest tactics of communist dictatorships.

Dear Matteo, dear Italian patriots, I greet you from Budapest, the capital of sovereign Hungary,

– PM Orban began his message. As he explained, Mr. Salvini and his political community have fought major battles in recent years and have been subjected to attacks using methods reminiscent of the darkest decades of communist dictatorship—attempts to silence them. However, the Hungarian prime minister emphasized that these efforts have failed:

You have defeated the agents of the deep state, because the truth—especially the truth of patriots—cannot be silenced.

PM Orban lauded Mr. Salvini’s personal commitment and courage, underscoring that the Italian politician was even willing to risk his own freedom to defend his homeland.

In recent years, you have proven that you are prepared to make the greatest sacrifice for Italy and for Italian patriots. You risked your freedom to protect Italians — and the entire European civilization — from illegal migrants,

– Mr. Orban said. The prime minister noted that Hungary is grateful for Mr. Salvini’s bravery and proud to be standing alongside him in the fight for Europe’s future. He concluded his speech with a clear message of solidarity:

Long live Salvini, long live Italy!

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, on October 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekNagy Bandó András

Nagy Bandó András remegő szájjal, fröcsögve szállt bele Orbánba

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Magyar Péter hűséges csatlósa nem fér a bőrébe.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.