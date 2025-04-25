PM Orban: We Are the Hungarians Who Care About Our Homeland + Video

"We are the Hungarians who care about their country,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a public forum in Pilisvorosvar, highlighting that "We are the Hungarians who fight for our country, who stand up for our country. We want to continue what we received from our ancestors, and we want to protect the sovereignty of the country, because there will be no freedom, no prosperity, and no Hungarian culture if we do not protect our sovereignty.”

And then there are our opponents. They represent a political tradition that says Hungary needs an external point of reference because Hungarians alone are not enough. They are aligned with Brussels. They think Hungary would fare better if it tried to comply with the demands, expectations, and proposals made by Brussels as much as possible, integrating into this large European community. The members of the Democratic Coalition (DK) speak more boldly than the Tisza Party. They even say Hungary should become part of a United States of Europe, ending its 1100-year history.

"Some believe this. It’s clear who we are, and we know who they are,” emphasized the Hungarian prime minister.