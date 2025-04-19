The European Parliament Has Lost Sight of EU’s Original Goals

Vilimsky, MEP of FPO and a member of the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament, said he sees no real conservative shift occurring in Europe. As an example, he pointed to Austria, where despite the FPO winning the election, the Austrian People's Party (OVP) ended up forming a government with two left-wing parties.

MEP Harald Vilimsky, Austria's Freedom Party (FPO), at the Central European Summit (Photo: the author)

He predicts that the newly formed coalition in Austria won’t last long. In fact, he doubts that the coalition composed of three losing parties will survive even a year, at which point the FPO will return even stronger than before.

We stand ready to take over responsibility and form a government in Austria,

the politician said.

Looking to future elections, Vilimsky emphasized the need to mobilize more voters, pushing for a genuine conservative turnaround in Europe—following the conservative shift in the United States. Strengthening the alliance between the U.S. and Europe, he said, could spark meaningful change across the Western Hemisphere.

On the Czech political front, Vilimsky expressed optimism. He noted that Andrej Babis, leader of ANO (a fellow Patriots Group party), could become prime minister this fall.

Last week I was in Prague to support one of Babis’s allies, the Motorists party, who are working together with ANO. Mr. Babis just needs to stay the course—he’s leading in the polls, and I believe he will be the next prime minister,

Vilimsky said. "On the European level, ANO is a Patriots ally, and we all support him," he added.

Vilimsky took a critical stance toward developments in Brussels. Speaking at the Central European Summit hosted by the Center for Fundamental Rights and the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, he called the European Parliament a "madhouse."

In my personal opinion, the European Parliament has lost sight of the original goals of the European Union. This cooperation was created to serve freedom, peace, and prosperity for everyone in Europe. But today, we present ourselves as pro-war in relation to the Russia–Ukraine conflict. We’ve introduced the so-called Green Deal, which is leading to Europe’s deindustrialization, and I could go on. People no longer come first—other interests dominate EU politics. Many call the European Parliament a madhouse, and that’s why I used that term as well,

the Austrian politician said.

Regarding Europe’s demographic decline, Vilimsky firmly argued that migration is not the appropriate solution, saying mass immigration reshapes the population and brings lifestyles that differ greatly from European norms. While women are equal in Europe, this is not the case in the Islamic world, he stated as an example.

This is a transformation of our culture, and we oppose it. We say illegal migration must be stopped immediately, and all those who came to Europe without permission to stay must return to their countries and help stabilize them,

he stressed.

As for Austria’s neutrality since World War II, Vilimsky said that it is not up for debate in Austrian politics:

It’s not only a constitutional principle—I believe the majority of the population also supports maintaining neutrality.

In the face of global change, Vilimsky argued that regions and nations should come to the forefront, rather than a push toward globalism, world government, or internationalism, enabling those who share these values to achieve peace, freedom, and prosperity.

Cover photo: Harald Vilimsky, MEP of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO) (Photo: AFP)