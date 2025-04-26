Giorgia MeloniFerenc pápaOrbán Viktor
Viktor Orban Holds Talks with Giorgia Meloni in Rome

Viktor Orban traveled to Rome, where world leaders have gathered to pay their final respects to Pope Francis. Prior to the farewell ceremony for the head of the Catholic Church, the Hungarian prime minister had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. PM Orban reported on his social media platform that, alongside Hungary, Italy also supports Donald Trump's peace initiative.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
On Saturday, Viktor Orban met with Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome. In a post published on his Facebook page, PM Orban highlighted that only a few countries have expressed support for Donald Trump's peace plan, with Hungary and Italy among them.

Thank you, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for your support!

he posted. The primary purpose of Orban's visit to Rome was to attend the funeral service of Pope Francis, an event that has drawn numerous heads of state and government officials from around the globe.

Viktor Orban Attends Funeral of Pope Francis in Rome


Viktor Orban, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, participated in the farewell ceremony as part of the Hungarian state delegation, headed by President Tamas Sulyok. The funeral service commenced at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica, with unprecedented security measures in place, and is expected to be attended by over two hundred thousand mourners.

The Vatican event carries significant religious and diplomatic importance, with monarchs, heads of state and government, and high-ranking ecclesiastical leaders arriving in Rome to honor the former leader of the Catholic world.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Facebook / Viktor Orban)

 

