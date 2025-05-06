Rendkívüli

Vádat emelt az ügyészség a Városháza-botrányban

Balazs Orban on Hungarian PM’s Letter: I Feel Like I’ve Read This Before + Video

Balazs Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political director speaks candidly about his opinion on Ukraine's EU accession.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 06. 10:11
Balazs Orban at the Civic Picnic in Kotcse (Photo: Zoltan Mathe)
The politician, like many in Hungary, also received the government posted letter that includes a ballot for Voks 2025 about Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. In a video he put out on social media, the PM’s political director showed what the envelope contains — a letter from the prime minister, which, he noted with deja vu, "I feel like I’ve read this somewhere before."

He then spoke about how the EU wants to send all the resources available to us to Ukraine. "It’s absolutely astonishing that at the European People’s Party congress, everyone was talking about how fantastic Europe will be, meanwhile...

the rebuilding of Ukraine and the operation of the Ukrainian state are all to be paid for by Europe. We Hungarians are simply asking: how?"

he posed the question stating there definitely won’t be enough money for this. "So here is the ballot with the question: Do you support Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union?". Balazs Orban grabbed a pen and

clearly marked 'No'.

"Time to vote!" the Prime Minister’s political director concluded.

 

