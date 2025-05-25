brüsszeli szankciókEurópai Uniószólásszabadság
Brussels Bans Dissenting Opinions

For the first time, the European Union is sanctioning its own citizens. Brussels’ measures target Alina Lipp and Thomas Roper, who have come under fire for their pro-Russian content. The decision has sparked immediate reactions and once again brought the issue of freedom of expression in Europe to the forefront.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 05. 25. 12:08
EC President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
Brussels has taken a historic step with the adoption of the EU’s seventeenth sanctions package against Russia: for the first time, European citizens themselves have become targets of punitive measures. German nationals Alina Lipp and Thomas Roper were sanctioned on the grounds that their activities contributed to the destabilization of Europe and that they spread Russian propaganda, according to the official justification.

Brüsszel szankcióval sújtja azokat, akik nem az uniós narratívát követik. A véleményszabadság korlátozása új szintre lépett.
Brussels is imposing sanctions on those who do not follow the EU’s narrative. The restriction of freedom of expression has reached a new level. (Photo: AFP)

Brussels Sets New Restrictions on Freedom of Expression

The sanctions include not only asset freezes but also travel bans—even into the territory of the EU itself. This is an unprecedented move from Brussels: it is the first time the EU has barred its own citizens from entering Europe. The measures also affect another 19 individuals and six companies, including the Turkish media outlet AFA Medya and its founder, Huseyin Dogru. Alina Lipp was the first to respond, posting on X:

The EU is now, for the first time, prohibiting its own citizens from entering Europe.

She went on to add: 

Freedom of expression in free, democratic Europe is now definitively dead.

Opinions are divided: some say Ms. Lipp is spreading propaganda, while others are calling for legal action against the EU. The Berliner Zeitung also offered a critical take on the developments. The paper stated that the sanctions demonstrate how dangerous it has become to diverge from the EU’s majority opinion—even if one is an EU citizen.

Brussels Calls It Propaganda; Critics Call It Censorship

Ms. Lipp launched her YouTube channel “Glücklich auf der Krim” (“Happy in Crimea”) in 2019. She was previously a member of the Green Party and later took on a role with the Germany-based “Pro-Crimea Association.” Mr. Roper currently resides in Russia and runs his blog called “Anti-Spiegel,” where he regularly criticizes Western media coverage of Ukraine.

German prosecutors had already opened an investigation into Alina Lipp in 2022 for glorifying and endorsing criminal acts, though the case is currently suspended because she resides abroad.

This case may now gain new momentum, as Brussels’ latest move sets a new kind of precedent: taking action against opinions deemed dangerous — even within the EU's borders.

Cover photo: EC President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

