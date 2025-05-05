European political leaders declare their solidarity with Ukraine, but in reality, they are only prolonging its death throes. With his grim analysis, Markus Reisner makes the point that Ukraine is facing catastrophe. Mr. Reisner is a colonel in the Austrian army, a historian, and a lawyer, and is considered one of the most sought-after military experts in the German-speaking world. In an interview with the Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt, he sharply criticized Europe’s Ukraine policy, as the international V4NA news agency highlights.

What they are doing now is, in my opinion, becoming increasingly immoral,

– Mr. Reisner warns, adding that

If Ukraine is given only what it needs to continue fighting, but not to win, then this war will drag on month after month with no result. If it continues like this, Ukraine will lose tens of thousands more people next year, and eventually, it will run out of soldiers.

Mr. Reisner’s words expose the hollow pathos of EU policy, notes express.at. According to the expert, it is clear that the West must make a decision, and there are only two options: "Either they go all-in on this war and give the Ukrainians what they need, or they admit they are not prepared for that. And if the latter is the case, then they must tell the Ukrainians that and end this war."

The colonel also pointed out that half-measures, symbolic gestures, and in-between solutions only pointlessly prolong the dying. The military reality is ruthless, and Europe’s hesitation is increasingly undermining the credibility of the West. The expert emphasized:

Ukraine is losing this war.

Cover photo: EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Andrew Medichini)