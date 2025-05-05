ukrajnaEurópai Unióorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Europe’s Ukraine Approach Increasingly Immoral

The West pretends to stand close to Ukraine, but in reality does very little. The result is more death, more suffering, and soon the collapse of NATO, an Austrian expert warns.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 05. 05. 12:08
EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Andrew Medichini)
EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Andrew Medichini)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

European political leaders declare their solidarity with Ukraine, but in reality, they are only prolonging its death throes. With his grim analysis, Markus Reisner makes the point that Ukraine is facing catastrophe. Mr. Reisner is a colonel in the Austrian army, a historian, and a lawyer, and is considered one of the most sought-after military experts in the German-speaking world. In an interview with the Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt, he sharply criticized Europe’s Ukraine policy, as the international V4NA news agency highlights.

What they are doing now is, in my opinion, becoming increasingly immoral,

– Mr. Reisner warns, adding that 

If Ukraine is given only what it needs to continue fighting, but not to win, then this war will drag on month after month with no result. If it continues like this, Ukraine will lose tens of thousands more people next year, and eventually, it will run out of soldiers.

Mr. Reisner’s words expose the hollow pathos of EU policy, notes express.at. According to the expert, it is clear that the West must make a decision, and there are only two options: "Either they go all-in on this war and give the Ukrainians what they need, or they admit they are not prepared for that. And if the latter is the case, then they must tell the Ukrainians that and end this war."

The colonel also pointed out that half-measures, symbolic gestures, and in-between solutions only pointlessly prolong the dying. The military reality is ruthless, and Europe’s hesitation is increasingly undermining the credibility of the West. The expert emphasized:

Ukraine is losing this war.

Cover photo: EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Andrew Medichini)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Vida Ákos
idezojelekafd

Egy új NSZK épül

Vida Ákos avatarja

Németországban olyan erős a jogállam, hogy az államhatalom nyíltan diszkriminálhatja az ellenzéket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.