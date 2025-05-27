ukrajnakárpátaljai magyarságukrán titkosszolgálatUkrán kémbotránykárpátaljai pártKárpátaljai Magyar Kulturális Szövetségmagyarságkárpátaljai magyarokbetiltásKMKSZ
magyar

Peter Magyar's Ukrainian Allies in Action: They Would Ban the Party of Hungarians in Transcarpathia

Roland Tseber, identified as a Ukrainian spy by Hungarian intelligence services, made a thinly veiled reference on Ukrainian television.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 27. 9:56
Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ukrainian President's Press Service)
Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ukrainian President's Press Service)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

 

The party representing Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ) could be banned, the Transcarpathian news portal Novini Zakarpattya reports citing sources close to the government. 

Reportedly, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are already investigating possible ties between the KMKSZ and individuals accused by Ukraine of spying for Hungary.

In the opening move of the Hungary-Ukraine spy war, two alleged Hungarian spies (a cook and a retired border guard) were arrested in Transcarpathia in early May. According to Mandiner, One of them allegedly received financial support from an organization linked to the KMKSZ,  Mandiner writes.. 

The paper also suggests that the KMKSZ could be banned on grounds that the party's president, Laszlo Brenzovics, fled to Hungary to avoid politically motivated legal proceedings against him.

One of the key figures in the Hungary-Ukraine spy war spy war and a friend of Peter Magyar, Roland Ivanovics Tseber has already commented on the matter. Tseber, identified by Hungarian national security services as an illegal officer (i.e., not operating under diplomatic cover) of Ukrainian intelligence, recently labeled Fidesz as "rats" and issued threats against them.

In an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel, Tseber clearly referred to the KMKSZ, stating:

In the Transcarpathian region, there is a party that is represented in regional and local councils, and it is directed from Budapest – which is no secret.

Click  here to read the full article in Hungarian.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ukrainian President's Press Service)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bánó Attila
idezojelekatomháború

Az atomháborútól nem fél Európa, csak az atomerőművektől

Bánó Attila avatarja

Európa háborús lázban égő vezetői szembemennek saját népeik elemi érdekeivel.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu