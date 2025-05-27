The party representing Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ) could be banned, the Transcarpathian news portal Novini Zakarpattya reports citing sources close to the government.

Reportedly, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are already investigating possible ties between the KMKSZ and individuals accused by Ukraine of spying for Hungary.

In the opening move of the Hungary-Ukraine spy war, two alleged Hungarian spies (a cook and a retired border guard) were arrested in Transcarpathia in early May. According to Mandiner, One of them allegedly received financial support from an organization linked to the KMKSZ, Mandiner writes..

The paper also suggests that the KMKSZ could be banned on grounds that the party's president, Laszlo Brenzovics, fled to Hungary to avoid politically motivated legal proceedings against him.

One of the key figures in the Hungary-Ukraine spy war spy war and a friend of Peter Magyar, Roland Ivanovics Tseber has already commented on the matter. Tseber, identified by Hungarian national security services as an illegal officer (i.e., not operating under diplomatic cover) of Ukrainian intelligence, recently labeled Fidesz as "rats" and issued threats against them.