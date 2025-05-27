PM Orban on Ukraine: One Mistake Is Enough, There's No Way Back!

"Every generation faces pivotal questions that shape our future for decades. Ten years ago, it was migration. Today, it is Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession. One mistake is enough, and there is no way back," wrote Viktor Orban in a post on social media, adding that

„This is why we cannot allow the opinions of the Hungarian people to be stolen from their mailboxes and pushed aside! Fill out the consultative vote Voks 2025 online and make your voice heard,”

emphasized Hungary's prime minister.

As previously reported, the government has received increasing feedback that opposition activists have been stealing ballots from mailboxes. "There have been multiple instances where Voks 2025 ballots didn’t reach the people," warned Gabor Kubatov in an earlier video message. The executive vice president of Fidesz urged the government to find a solution to the issue.

One solution was the option to vote online, which is open to everyone. To participate, you need to register with a valid email address at https://voks2025.hu/, and then submit your vote using the code sent to your inbox.

Missing ballots can also be reported by email at [email protected] or by calling the toll-free number 1818, where complaints will be registered.