PM Orban Establishes a New Task Force

“Today, we established the Drought Protection Operational Task Force,” Viktor Orban announced on his social media channel. The prime minister stated that according to all scientific and professional analyses, Hungary is once again facing a year of drought.

Photo by Zsolt Cegledi /MTVA

This is not a new problem in Hungary. There are times we have to deal with floods, other times with inland water and sometimes with drought,

he added.

The prime minister explained that today, together with the task force members, they took stock of the available tools and possibilities to mitigate the consequences of this year’s drought and reduce the amount of damage.

I ask every farmer to cooperate with the task force because it is in our common interest to close the year successfully in the fields as well,

Viktor Orban said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/ Zoltan Fischer)