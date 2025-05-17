“Peter Magyar lives in symbiosis with both the Brussels and the Kyiv leadership,” Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (AK), declares on the Az Igazsag Oraja (the hour of truth) program, jointly produced by the AK and Hir FM. Szantho also points out that Hungary has the power to block Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

What is the shared goal of Brussels and Kyiv? To remove from power the Hungarian right wing from power, to remove Viktor Orban from the prime minister’s chair. And who is the tool for that? Peter Magyar is the tool!

"That’s what next year’s elections and the election campaign—already underway—is all about,” Szantho explains.

"When Hungary’s stance on Ukraine’s EU accession annoys Brussels, suddenly behind Peter Magyar appears Hungary's former chief of staff, who was dismissed because he shouted ‘Slava Ukraini’ (Glory to Ukraine) at a NATO meeting and failed to represent Hungary’s position," says Istvan Kovacs, Strategic Director of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Zelensky then cites Peter Magyar’s camp to claim that four-fifths of Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU accession. Soon after, the Tisza Party leader claims the Hungarian government is preparing for war. The next day, Ukrainians claim to have uncovered a two-person "spy ring"

that supposedly aims to “reclaim Transcarpathia” through Facebook messages. "All this is transpiring exactly when the Hungarian government launches Voks 2025, a public opinion vote on Ukraine’s EU membership. The whole thing is ridiculous,” emphasizes the strategic director of AK.

Regarding the proposed transparency law, Szantho notes:

"The bill means that those who have so far committed treason using foreign funding will no longer be able to do so using foreign money. The traitors can continue their treason—but only with the micro-donations of domestic supporters they claim to operate from.”

“I honestly don’t understand why people like Marton Gulyas, 444, Telex and others feel threatened or worry about press freedom. Up until now, they’ve insisted they don’t operate with foreign funding, only domestic micro-donations. So they have nothing to fear!” the AK director stresses.

“I have a real problem with this bill,” Istvan Kovacs says. “And it’s a serious one: the problem is that it was only just introduced now,”

he remarks. He emphasizes that such a law should have been enacted much earlier—at the latest during or immediately after the last parliamentary elections. This is a reference to the “rolling dollars” case, "when foreign interest groups interfered in the Hungarian election campaign with billions in funding." the think tank strategic director says.

